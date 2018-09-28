Elderly woman hospitalized after Norfolk house fire

NORFOLK, Va. – An elderly woman is in the hospital after a house fire in the 2300 block of Maltby Avenue Friday afternoon.

Units with Norfolk Fire-Rescue were dispatched at 1:24 p.m. after a call from neighbors who reported they heard popping noises coming from the affected home. Units arrived to find heavy smoke coming from all sides of the home.

The initial arriving company was advised that the elderly woman was in a bedroom in the back of the house. She was unresponsive and not breathing when firefighters found her.

Crews were able to enter the home and make an effective rescue due to adequately-staffed units and cross-trained personnel.

The victim was treated with advanced life support measures and was given medications for smoke inhalation. She was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital by ambulance as a critical patient and was turned over to emergency room staff.

The fire was brought under control at 1:58 p.m.

Four engines, one ladder company, a rescue company and two ambulances responded to the incident. Two battalion chiefs and several fire investigators also provided assistance.

No firefighters were injured during the fire. At least two adults were displaced.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.