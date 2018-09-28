× Defendant seen laughing and smiling during hearing as double murder case moves towards trial

NEWPORT NEWS, Va.- The case against a man charged with murdering two people in 2017, will now go to trial.

On July 30th of last year Newport News police were called to a home on York River Road for a shooting, what they found was the scene of a double murder.

32-year-old Amos Arroyo was named as the suspect early on, charged with murdering 29-year-old Patricia Joseph and 67-year-old Jesse Barnes.

Investigation shows Arroyo and Joseph used to date and have two young children together, witnesses have testified the children were home at the time of the shooting and saw the crime unfold.

Barnes was Joseph’s father, living in the home where the shooting occurred.

A 911 call, made my Joseph’s most current boyfriend explain that shots were fired before anyone could grasp what was happening. The caller told dispatch, “he (Arroyo) knocked on the door and he started shooting before the door even opened.”

Testimony at a preliminary hearing went out to explain there were more than 10 shots fired through the door, and more shots inside the residence. Ultimately, Joseph died on scene and Barnes was taken to the ER, and passed away there.

The U.S. Marshals were called in to assist in catching Arroyo, who they believe fled the area immediately after the deadly shooting. Arroyo was caught 6 months after the shooting in Texas by federal Marshals.

Arroyo faces two counts of 1st degree murder, two counts of maliciously firing into an occupied dwelling and two counts of using a gun in the act.

Testimony presented in court links Arroyo to the crime with at least one witness saying he saw Arroyo approach the home.

Arroyo was present in the courtroom, seen laughing and joking with his attorney. He headed back to jail to await further court hearings.

A judge ruled on Friday that all six felonies be certified to the Grand Jury and a trial date will be set on November 13.