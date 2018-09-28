Dancing from Puerto Rico to Norfolk on Coast Live

Posted 2:10 pm, September 28, 2018, by , Updated at 02:20PM, September 28, 2018

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - The local arts group Bailes~do~Monde is bringing Majestad Negra dancers and drummers from Loiza, Puerto Rico to the Chrysler Museum on September 29. They stopped by the Coast Live studios to give us a preview.  For more information visit bailesdomonde.org