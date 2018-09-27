Virginia Beach one of 33 Virginia localities receiving $1.2 million in school grants

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach is one of 33 Virginia localities receiving $1.2 million in grants towards school resource officer and school security officer positions.

The grant funds, which were announced Tuesday by Governor Ralph Northam, will enable public elementary, middle and high schools to fund new school resource officer and school security officer positions. The grants were awarded by the Executive Committee of the Criminal Justice Services Board, on behalf of the Board.

Virginia Beach will receive $19,393 towards a non-criminal justice security officer.

