Two arrested after attempted robbery in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Two men were arrested after a Tuesday night robbery in Virginia Beach.

At approximately 11:40 p.m., officers responded to 19th Street and Atlantic Avenue for a report of a robbery. The victim reported that two unknown white males approached him, asked him for money then assaulted him.

The victim was able to provide a description of the suspects to responding officers, who located the suspects a short distance away.

31-year-old Michael Iane Zimmerman and 28-year-old Eric Mark Welborn, both from South Carolina, were arrested and charged with attempted robbery. Welborn was also charged with strangulation.

Both men are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at 2 p.m.