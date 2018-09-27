Live now: click to watch as Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh and accuser testify on sexual assault allegations

Toni Braxton talks about living with lupus on Coast Live

Posted 3:42 pm, September 27, 2018, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Best-selling R&B Artist, Broadway and TV Actress, Toni Braxton opens up about her music, her career and her journey with Lupus.