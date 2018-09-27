Live now: click to watch as Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh and accuser testify on sexual assault allegations

Time to plant fall vegetables with Norfok Botanical Garden on Coast Live

Posted 3:39 pm, September 27, 2018, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Coastal Virginia is blessed with a climate that allows us to harvest good things to eat from the garden for about 9 months out of the year. And with cool weather approaching, it is time to put in a crop of fall vegetables.

Les Parks from Norfolk Botanical Garden says that while it may seem counter intuitive to plant a garden with cooler fall weather coming, but many plants like it better than the heat and will thrive.

