Time to plant fall vegetables with Norfok Botanical Garden on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Coastal Virginia is blessed with a climate that allows us to harvest good things to eat from the garden for about 9 months out of the year. And with cool weather approaching, it is time to put in a crop of fall vegetables.

Les Parks from Norfolk Botanical Garden says that while it may seem counter intuitive to plant a garden with cooler fall weather coming, but many plants like it better than the heat and will thrive.

Presented by

Norfolk Botanical Garden

www.norfolkbotanicalgarden.org