× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Rain and storms today and tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A cloudy and soggy end to the work week… A string of fronts will linger across the Mid-Atlantic for the end of the week, keeping clouds and rain in the forecast. Expect mostly cloudy skies today with on and off showers. Isolated downpours and thunderstorms are possible, with a threat for strong to severe storms. It will be much cooler today but still muggy. Highs will only reach the mid 70s today, about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday but near normal for this time of year.

We will see mostly cloudy skies again tomorrow with more rain. Expect on and off showers and storms again tomorrow. Highs will warm to near 80 tomorrow and it will still be muggy.

More fall-like weather will move in for the weekend. Expect high temperatures in the upper 70s, just a few degrees above normal. Dew point values will drop into the 60s, making the air feel less muggy and more like fall. Rain chances will be slim this weekend with a mix of clouds on Saturday and more sunshine on Sunday.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (60%). Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: N/NE 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (60%). Lows near 70. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (50%). Highs near 80. Winds: SW/NW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

September 27th

1985 Hurricane Gloria: High winds, Heavy Rain – Eastern Shore, Southeast Virginia

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Kirk nearing the Lesser Antilles. Kirk is centered about 85 miles ENE of Barbados and moving WNW at 16 mph. On the forecast track, the center of Kirk will move across the Lesser Antilles this evening.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 50 mph with higher gusts. Gradual weakening is anticipated during the next couple of days, but Kirk is forecast to move across the Lesser Antilles and into the eastern Caribbean Sea as a tropical storm.

5:00 AM AST Thu Sep 27

Location: 13.5°N 58.3°W

Moving: WNW at 16 mph

Min pressure: 1002 mb

Max sustained: 50 mph

Post-Tropical Cyclone Leslie, located over the central Atlantic Ocean several hundred miles WSW of the Azores, remains a powerful non-tropical low with hurricane-force winds. The associated shower activity is gradually becoming more organized, and Leslie is expected to again become a subtropical storm, or possibly a tropical storm, later today or Friday while it moves WSW at about 10 mph over the north-central Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: High (90%).

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (90%).

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.