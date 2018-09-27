State senator plans to modernize schools in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Senator Bill Stanley, Jr. (R) from the 20th district – among other senators – is touring schools in poor condition across the Commonwealth.

Booker T. Washington High School was one of the stops made in Norfolk where there’s leaked ceilings, old classrooms, an old HVAC system and other concerns.

Stanley, Jr. told News 3 that 60% of schools are more than 40 years old in the Commonwealth.

Twenty-seven out of 48 public schools are in poor conditions, according to school officials.

“It’s in a deteriorating condition that needs to be fixed, and I think that has a psychological effect on students that come here,” Senator Stanley, Jr. said.

He created a school facility modernization subcommittee with nine senators across the state to work with city and school leaders to develop solutions and present them to state legislature.

“We’re going to make sure that the General Assembly session in 2019 makes school facility modernization a number one priority for all of Virginia,” the senator added.

It’s going to cost up to $4 billion dollars to renovate poor schools across the Commonwealth, but the subcommittee wants the state to allocate funds rather than raising taxes.

“One is a bonding issue where we can acquire $4 billion dollars,” Stanley, Jr. mentioned. “The second is trying to utilize historic tax credits for those schools who qualify as historic landmarks because they’re so old.”

The subcommittee believes updating schools will help students get a modern education and earn a good paying job.

Stanley, Jr. said, “If that state is providing a modern education and we’re not, then those companies are going to go to that state and not our state.”

The subcommittee will tour Maury High School, the oldest school in Norfolk, on Friday.