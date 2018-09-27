Selden Market announces new fall storefront tenants

NORFOLK, Va. – The Downtown Norfolk Council announced Tuesday that Selden Market has selected three new incubator storefront tenants.

Slide Thru #FAM and KOR Vintage have begun their build-outs and will celebrate their grand openings October 12-13, while Pure Lagos has transitioned from a pop-up and is already open for business.

Slide Thru #FAM – A fast casual eatery serving modern handhelds with Filipino and American flavors

Adding a savory food option to the market, Slide Thru #FAM is the result of a decade-long friendship of co-owners Chef Eric Jackson and Rina Parrilla Garcia. The two met working in a corporate restaurant and immediately connected on their shared love of food and music.

The pair’s eatery will feature signature sliders such as the Mango-Dobo or the Dinuguan-Mi. Check for Chef Eric’s monthly Limited Release beef slider based on hip hop legends or the Iconic Duo: a pairing of classic pancit and lumpia. Better yet, try a Mixtape — which is comprised of every dish they make.

“The vibrancy of downtown Norfolk has always held a special place in my heart and mind,” Jackson said. “My family and my refined culinary skills began here, so I’m absolutely ecstatic to bring even more diversity to the market and reach another level on all fronts.”

“The amount of support and guidance that they provide entrepreneurs is one of the many reasons we’re excited to be a part of Selden Market,” Garcia said. “We can’t think of a better way to grow our business and share our culture than this.”

KOR Vintage – Vintage, retro fashion and home decor

KOR Vintage is a reseller of vintage and transformed apparel, accessories and home decor inspired from retro styles and designs of the 70s, 80s and 90s. Founded in 2013 by Keo Ramirez, KOR Vintage’s collection features rare finds and stylish, one-of-a-kind, timeless classics.

Inspired by urban street fashion, art and music, KOR Vintage specializes in pairing unique vintages pieces with high fashion, iconic trends to create bold, unforgettable statements. KOR Vintage appeals to the eclectic buyer and true vintage collectors looking for statement pieces for their homes and wardrobes.

Pure Lagos – Curated boutique of indigenous African, handmade and artisan treasures

Pure Lagos is an African art gallery and boutique that offers a curated selection of original art, fashion and artifacts from Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, Kenya and more.

Owner Sia Alexander attended Stanford University and Howard University, graduating Magna Cum Laude with a degree in human psychology. After working as a therapist, Alexander pursued a career in fashion and developed an all-natural and homemade skin and body care line using indigenous African herbs and plants called SiaNatural.

“Being a part of the Selden Market small business community has been a wonderful blessing to me as a woman entrepreneur,” Alexander said. “I have worked internationally for many years, but my experience as a local boutique owner at Selden Market has shown me that there’s no place like home.”

Selden Market’s complete fall lineup includes:

Vessel Craft Coffee

Slide Thru #FAM

Surplus by Skate Supply

Pure Lagos

P.O.P. Kids Store

Werther Leather Goods

Lorak Jewelry

The Original David

KOR Vintage

Velvet Witch

S’mores Amore

Doughminion Donuts

Selden Market serves as Downtown Norfolk’s first retail incubator for new and emerging businesses. Selden creates a constantly changing environment with diverse storefront tenants and pop-up businesses that operate on daily-to-yearly lease schedules.

The goal of the market is to stimulate street-level activity with low rent, short-term leases, business education and mentorship to help businesses shape their model, learn from each other and build community in a low-risk environment.