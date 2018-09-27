Portion of NC 12 on Ocracoke Island to reopen to traffic

OCRACOKE ISLAND, N.C. – The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced that on Friday, September 28 it will reopen a portion of NC Highway 12 on Ocracoke Island that was damaged during Hurricane Florence.

Officials say a protective dune adjacent to the highway on the north end of the island washed away and a 1.5-mile section of road was damaged during the storm. NCDOT crews have worked to remove sand, water and debris from the road.

Barnhill Contracting of Rocky Mount was awarded an $806,000 emergency contract to repair pavement damage and reconstruct the dune.

Repair work will continue while the road is open, causing traffic control and periodic lane closures to be in place until the entire project is complete at the end of November.

The Hatteras-Ocracoke ferry route will also resume service beginning at 4:30 a.m. Friday. It will run on a full fall schedule, which can be found below:

From Hatteras: 5, 6, 7, 8, 8:30, 9, 10, 10:30, 11, 11:30 a.m. and noon, 1, 1:30, 2, 2:30, 3, 4, 4:30, 5, 5:30, 6, 7:30, 8, 9, 11 p.m. and midnight.

5, 6, 7, 8, 8:30, 9, 10, 10:30, 11, 11:30 a.m. and noon, 1, 1:30, 2, 2:30, 3, 4, 4:30, 5, 5:30, 6, 7:30, 8, 9, 11 p.m. and midnight. From Ocracoke: 4:30, 6:30, 7:30, 8:30, 9:30, 10, 10:30, 11:30 a.m. and noon, 12:30, 1, 1:30, 2:30, 3, 3:30, 4, 4:30, 5:30, 6, 6:30, 7, 7:30, 9, 9:30, 10:30 p.m., and midnight.

