Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office warns of jury duty scam

PASQUOTANK Co., N.C. – The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a new scam occurring in the county.

People have been receiving phone calls from someone impersonating an officer Cox from the sheriff’s office, claiming that they missed jury duty and that there are outstanding warrants for their arrest. The caller requests the victim to pay the fine with money or gift cards by giving them the codes off the cards.

The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office reminds citizens that it will never call to collect a fine for not appearing for jury duty. Instead, an officer would show up in person to let you know that you missed roll call at jury duty and that you have to report immediately, and where to report to.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of this scam, contact law enforcement through the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 338-2191 or the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321.