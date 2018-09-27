ODU’s upset of Hokies turns into ‘mane’ event for local fan

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Saturday, Old Dominion was a cut above 13th ranked Virginia Tech, upsetting the Hokies 49-35 for the program’s first ever victory vs. a team from a Power 5 conference.

Chesapeake resident Jake Tyler, who admits he often cheers for ODU, sent a tweet Friday – the day before the game, making it clear how he thought the game would play out.

“I’ll shave my head and donate my hair if ODU beats Tech this weekend, scouts honor,” Tyler tweeted more than 24 hours prior to kickoff.

His funny tweet ended up being hair-larious.

Tyler, who says he has not cut his hair in 28 months, made good on his promise Thursday night.

“I usually pull for ODU, as I have a couple buddies on the team – but I honestly didn’t think ODU had a chance,” Tyler explained. “So I just sent a wild tweet and it definitely backfired on me. People were blowing-up my phone and Twitter account the entire 4th quarter saying ‘YOU BETTER BE READY!”

In a case of ‘shear’ irony, Tyler is a former teammate of Monarchs quarterback Blake LaRussa – who passed for 495 yards and four touchdowns in the win vs. Tech. Jake and Blake, who met playing recreational football in 2007, played middle school and high school (Grassfield High School) football together before LaRussa transferred to Bishop Sullivan Catholic High School. Tyler says LaRussa’s family still lives in the same neighborhood as his own family. Should the LaRussa’s not recognize him with his new hairdo, they’ll certainly recognize the reason for the cut.

