ODU baseball to host Virginia Tech April 30th at Norfolk’s Harbor Park

NORFOLK, Va. – It’s unlikely to feature a 49-35 score or make national headlines as one of the biggest upsets in NCAA lore as Saturday’s Virginia Tech vs. Old Dominion football game, but the latest chapter in Tech/ODU is set.

Thursday, Virginia Tech released its 2019 baseball schedule. The slate indicates ODU will host the Hokies at Norfolk’s Harbor Park Tuesday April 30th. Unlike years past, when the game has featured a Noon first pitch, the contest is set for 7:00 p.m. at the home of Triple-A baseball’s Norfolk Tides.

This will mark the second time in its six-year history, ODU will host Tech in the Harbor Park game. In 2016, the Monarchs welcomed Virginia Tech to Norfolk for the first time – an 8-4 Hokies victory.

ODU All-Time Record in Harbor Park Game:

2017 — Cancelled vs. Virginia

2016 — L, 8-4 vs. Virginia Tech

2016 — L, 8-4, vs. #20 Virginia

2015 — W, 3-1, vs. #23 Virginia

2014 — W, 8-1, vs. #1 Virginia