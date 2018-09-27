Lynnhaven Middle School student taken into custody after threatening comments

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Lynnhaven Middle School will have an increased police presence Thursday after threatening comments were made against the school Wednesday afternoon.

According to an email sent to Lynnhaven Middle School families Wednesday, right before dismissal, a student came forward to report hearing another student make threatening comments towards the school. After hearing about the threat, the school contacted police.

The student who made threatening comments was identified before leaving school grounds and was taken into police custody. They are now facing disciplinary action at school as well as potential criminal charges.

“Tonight, I ask you to talk with your children and assure them our school is safe, and that they should follow the example of their classmate who came forward today after hearing something upsetting,” said Lynnhaven Middle School Principal Kellie Mason.

Beach Police confirm the student has been charged with making a threat by writing.

He’s being held in secure detention.