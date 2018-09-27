Governor Northam announces Facebook to invest additional $750m in Henrico County

HENRICO Co., Va. – Governor Ralph Northam announced Wednesday that Facebook will invest an additional $750 million to expand its data center in Henrico County.

This investment is in addition to the $1 billion investment in Henrico County that Facebook announced last year. The company will construct three new 500,000 square-foot buildings, bringing the planned total square footage to over 2.4 million square feet.

Facebook anticipates that the expanded site will support more than 200 jobs once operational, and will represent more than 1,500 construction jobs at peak. In addition, this phase will be supported by 100 percent renewable energy through the renewable energy tariff offered by Dominion Energy.

“The Commonwealth’s data center industry is one of the strongest in the nation, and Facebook’s decision to make a second substantial investment in Henrico County less than a year after its first announcement speaks volumes about the quality of our workforce, IT infrastructure and business climate,” said Governor Northam. “We are honored to have Facebook on our corporate roster, and we look forward to building on our partnership. Virginia is committed to providing the framework, tech talent and training programs for industries of the future, and today is another milestone in our efforts to win major projects for the Commonwealth.”

“Virginia and Henrico County have been great partners from the beginning, and we are thrilled to be building on the partnership that we established nearly one year ago,” said Matt VanderZanden, Director of Site Selection at Facebook. “We are committed to investing in the economic vitality of the communities that host us. This expansion will bring additional investment, jobs and renewable energy resources to the area, and we expect will keep construction crews busy through at least 2020.”

Founded in 2004, Facebook’s mission is to give people the power to build community and bring the world closer together. People use Facebook to stay connected with friends and family, discover what’s going on in the world and share and express what matters to them.