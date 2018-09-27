Google offers 90s-themed Easter eggs to celebrate 20th anniversary

Twenty years ago this month, search engine Google began as two Standford PhD students’ brainchild in a Menlo Park, California garage.

Now the tech giant is celebrating its anniversary with some fun Easter eggs: searching certain 90s-era phrases will prompt the suggestion, “It’s 2018! Did you mean?”

According to Tech Crunch, there are 17 search terms included in Google’s Easter egg. For example, searching “butterfly clip styles,” a staple of fashion in the 90s, results in Google suggesting “top knot.” “Chat room” – remember those? – comes back as “text the group.” And the answer to “how to tell someone you like them”? “Swipe right,” of course.

Here’s the full list (spoilers, obviously):

And that’s not all: you can actually tour the garage where it all began using Street View.