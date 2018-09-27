Google offers 90s-themed Easter eggs to celebrate 20th anniversary

Twenty years ago this month, search engine Google began as two Standford PhD students’ brainchild in a Menlo Park, California garage.

Now the tech giant is celebrating its anniversary with some fun Easter eggs: searching certain 90s-era phrases will prompt the suggestion, “It’s 2018! Did you mean?”

According to Tech Crunch, there are 17 search terms included in Google’s Easter egg. For example, searching “butterfly clip styles,” a staple of fashion in the 90s, results in Google suggesting “top knot.” “Chat room” – remember those? – comes back as “text the group.” And the answer to “how to tell someone you like them”? “Swipe right,” of course.

Here’s the full list (spoilers, obviously):

mp3 file

stream music

watch a dvd

streaming subscription

googol

Google

gettin’ jiggy wit it

floss dance

page me

New phone, who dis?

butterfly clip styles

top knot

soccer world champions 1998

soccer world champions 2018

chat room

text the group

how to tell someone you like them

swipe right

low-rider pants

how to style high-waisted pants

digital pet

fidget spinner

baby

bae

143

ILYSM

what is Y2K?

how does cryptocurrency work?

screen name

social handle

clip art

GIF

And that’s not all: you can actually tour the garage where it all began using Street View.