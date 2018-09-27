Get Set 4 All hosts Adapted Sports Day for adapted athletes

HAMPTON, Va. – Get Set 4 All, Inc, in partnership with the Wounded Warrior Project, Hampton Parks & Recreation and Mission Continues, will present a one-of-a-kind opportunity for veterans, wounded warriors, disabled individuals, the able-bodied and their family and friends at Adapted Sports Day on October 6.

The event will take place at Fort Monroe Community Center (100 Stillwell Dr. Hampton, VA 23651) from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

The highly-anticipated event will offer demonstrations and opportunities for participation in a variety of adapted sports, such as sitting volleyball, wheelchair basketball, indoor bocce, outdoor bocce, Yoga 4 All, Zumba and more.

Representatives in attendance will include 418 Dive Center for adapted scuba diving, Virginia Beach Veterans Rowing, Youth Volunteers Corps of Hampton Roads, Firehouse Segway, Jt Grom of Virginia Beach, Women Veterans, Safe Harbor and the VA Hospital of Hampton.

Serious illness, injury or adaptation can impact a person’s way of life, and in some cases significantly alter his or her capabilities. Get Set 4 All’s mission is to provide fitness and a team-oriented environment for the adapted athlete, which is something that has been needed in our community.

Adapted Sports Day is free and open to the public. To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/get-set-4-all-adapted-sports-day-at-ft-monroe-tickets-49514692779. Complimentary lunch is included to those who register online.