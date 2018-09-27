× First Warning Forecast: Scattered showers to end the work week, not a washout

Showers will be possible overnight with lows in the mid and upper 60s. Patchy fog is also possible.

Friday will be a 50/50 day. The best chance for showers will be in the morning. We should get a break by lunch time, then another chance for some scattered showers and possible storms later in the afternoon. Temperatures will warm to near 80.

The weekend is looking sunny and seasonable. More clouds to start the day Saturday with gradual clearing throughout the day. We are keeping a slight 20 percent chance for a stray shower. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Sunday is looking like the pick of the weekend. We’ll see highs in the mid and upper 70s under clear to partly sunny skies.

The dry and comfortable stretch will continue through Wednesday. We’ll have low rain chances, clear to partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Lows will drop into the 60s overnight.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (60%). Lows near 70. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (50%). Highs near 80. Winds: SW/NW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Kirk is moving toward the west-northwest near 14 mph. A west- northwestward to westward motion is expected over the next couple of days. On the forecast track, the center of Kirk will move across the Lesser Antilles within the Tropical Storm Warning area this evening. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected before Kirk moves through the Lesser Antilles. Gradual weakening is anticipated during the next couple of days while the system moves over the eastern Caribbean Sea. Kirk is forecast to become a tropical depression Friday night, and degenerate into a trough of low pressure by Sunday.

Post-Tropical Cyclone Leslie, located over the central Atlantic Ocean several hundred miles west of the Azores, remains a powerful non-tropical low with storm-force winds. The associated shower activity is gradually becoming better organized, and Leslie is expected to again become a subtropical storm, or possibly a tropical storm, tonight or Friday while it moves west-southwestward at about 10 mph over the north-central Atlantic. For more information on this system, see High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: High (90%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (90%)

Shower activity has become more concentrated in association with an area of disturbed weather located about 250 miles southeast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts. While satellite wind data indicate that the system has gale-force winds, there are currently no signs of a closed circulation. Little additional development of this system is expected before it merges with a frontal system tonight. For more information on this system, see High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (10%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.