Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Seniors and their children are concerned about different financial products and making poor financial decisions. We talk with Brad Friedman from ReverseMortgage.pro about what protections are in place on a reverse mortgage so this doesn’t happen.

Presented by

(757) 913-5235 or (252) 396-6716

ReverseMortgage.Pro

NMLS ID 139414