Duck Jazz Festival set to return Columbus Day weekend

DUCK, N.C. – The Duck Jazz Festival presented by PNC is set to return to the Duck Town Park October 6-7.

With the help of generous sponsorship and grant support from the Outer Banks community, the Town of Duck has been hosting this free, Jazz, non-ticketed festival since 2006.

Pre-festival events will be offered Friday, October 5. At 10 a.m., a jazz-themed story time and musical craft event will be hosted for pre-school aged children in the Paul F. Keller Meeting Hall. Friday evening, The ABC’s of Scatting with Yolanda Rabun will be hosted in the Meeting Hall at 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 6, live music from Sidecar Social Club, a group inspired by speakeasy jazz, New Orleans blues, Latin American dance halls and vintage R&B, will begin at 4:00 p.m. on the Duck Town Green.

Bryan Carter & The Young Swangers will kick off the Sunday morning on the main stage and present an interactive event on the Amphitheater stage in the afternoon.

Huntertones, Yolanda Rabun, The Russell Malone Quaret, Rhythm in Blue United States Air Force Jazz Ensemble, It Don’t Mean A Thing If It Ain’t Got That Swang!” with Bryan Carter and First Flight High School Jazz Band will all be preforming Sunday.

Click here for the full schedule.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase and chairs will be available.

Attendees are able to bring food, coolers, chairs, blankets and well-behaved dogs.

The Duck Jazz Festival will be held rain or shine.