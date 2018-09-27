Driver in deadly Chesapeake car crash sentenced to 25 years behind bars

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The driver in a deadly October 2017 car crash was sentenced to 40 years, with 15 years suspended, for his role in the death of a Chesapeake Waste Management truck driver.

Courtney Horan was charged with murder and found guilty. In addition to his sentence, he will be on indefinite supervision.

Officials responded to the area of Johnstown Road and Arthurs Court around 12:30 p.m. October 3.

The incident started as a traffic stop, when a Nissan Sentra fled a traffic stop and police pursued the vehicle. As the suspect vehicle attempted to pass a vehicle in front of them, the driver rear-ended the vehicle.

The suspect then lost control of the vehicle and drove into an oncoming City of Chesapeake Waste Management truck.

The waste management truck and the suspect vehicle both ended up in a ditch.

Police said the driver of the truck was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died. He has been identified as 51-year-old George Harris.