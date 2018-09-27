‘Colored Notes’: a look into the 1920’s Portsmouth column written by a slave

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Jeffrey Thomas Wilson began writing in the Portsmouth Star in a small column titled ‘Colored Notes’ when he was 83-years-old. Born into slavery in the city of Portsmouth – Wilson became a pioneer for his community and for his church back then known as ‘Old Immanuel’ but today called Emmanuel A.M.E.

“I was just enamored, interested and just really taken by this man who was born a slave who learned to read and write perhaps because he listened and tried to read the Bible because he was a religious man,” says Mae Breckenridge-Haywood, Portsmouth historian.

Never being formally taught how to read and write – did not stop Wilson from informing his community on a daily basis. His column was usually found in a tiny, little section at the bottom of The Portsmouth Star by ‘Want ads.’

“Little columns but he had a lot of information in it,” says Breckenridge-Haywood.

Vital information at that, because during that time, what was going on in African American neighborhoods was rarely ever written down.

“It told you about celebrations. It told you about anniversaries. It told me about the people of Portsmouth in the 1920’s and that was very special to me,” says Breckenridge-Haywood.

Reports of births, weddings, social events and even funerals.

Today, if you come to the Portsmouth Public Library, you can read and feel the history of ‘Colored Notes’ for yourself. The library has copies of them on microfilm.

