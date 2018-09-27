City of Virginia Beach agrees to pay $800K to estate of Navy veteran killed by police

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The City of Virginia Beach has agreed to pay the Estate of India Kager $800,000 in full and final settlement in the case of the Navy veteran’s death by Virginia Beach Police in 2015, the Office of the City Attorney told News 3 Thursday.

The settlement agreement states there will be no post-trial motions or appeals filed by any party, that the parties maintain their respective positions expressed during the trial and that the payment to the estate is not an admission of wrongdoing by the officers.

In August, a jury found two of four police officers negligent for their role in Kager’s death, deciding for each ruling, the family should be paid $400,000 for a total of $800,000. Jurors ruled in favor of the other two officers.

The Office of the City Attorney said the funds will be held in trust for the benefit of Kager’s two children, who are minors.

Kager’s family says she was unjustly killed by Virginia Beach Police. The veteran and Angelo Perry, the father of her child, were killed in their car while parked at a Virginia Beach 7-Eleven in September 2015. Kager was driving and Perry was the passenger. Their four-month-old baby was in the backseat.

Police say their goal was to arrest Perry, who was wanted for several violent crimes. They say Perry began shooting at officers during the attempted arrest, prompting them to shoot 30 times into the vehicle. Kager was hit seven times in the crossfire. Their child was not hurt.

According to the office, the parties still have to obtain the Virginia Beach Circuit Court’s approval of the settlement. That hearing is scheduled for October 2.

