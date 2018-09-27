Live now: click to watch as Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh and accuser testify on sexual assault allegations

Busch Gardens Williamsburg welcomes a new era of terror during Howl-O-Scream 2018

Posted 10:19 am, September 27, 2018, by , Updated at 11:30AM, September 27, 2018

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – You know it’s fall in Hampton Roads when Howl-O-Scream returns to Busch Gardens.

The park is celebrating 20 years of terror and introducing new attractions this season.

There are seven haunted houses, six “terror-tories,” Halloween shows and a new escape room.

Howl-O-Scream opened September 15 and will run on select days through October 28. The park turns into a scary place starting at 5:45 p.m. Click here for more information. 

News 3 is getting a behind the scenes look today at what is expected to be the “scariest season yet.”

