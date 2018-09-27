Live now: click to watch as Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh and accuser testify on sexual assault allegations

A visit with Lea Thompson on Coast Live

Posted 3:43 pm, September 27, 2018, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Lea Thompson is known from her role in the iconic Back to the Future franchise. She also recently directed and starred in “The Year of Spectacular Men,” appears in “Sierra Burgess is A Loser,” available now on Netflix, and stars in the upcoming modern adaptation of LITTLE WOMEN, in theaters Friday, September 28th.