Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Muggy today, soggy to end the work week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Very warm and muggy today but more fall-like ahead… Watch out for areas of patchy but dense fog for your morning drive. We will see mostly cloudy skies this morning with a few isolated showers. Clouds will break up through midday with partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Highs will warm into the upper 80s this afternoon, more than 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. With the humidity, it will feel like the mid 90s this afternoon.

Clouds will start to build back in tonight with showers and storms moving in overnight. It will still be muggy with lows near 70.

An area of low pressure will linger along the Mid-Atlantic coast for the end of the work week, keeping clouds and rain in the forecast. Expect mostly cloudy skies on Thursday and Friday with on and off showers. Heavy downpours and a few storms are possible. Highs will drop into the mid 70s on Thursday but it will still be humid. Highs will warm to near 80 on Friday.

More fall-like weather will move in for the weekend. Expect high temperatures in the upper 70s, just a few degrees above normal. Dew point values will drop into the 60s, making the air feel less muggy and more like fall. Rain chances will be slim this weekend with a mix of clouds on Saturday and more sunshine on Sunday.

Today: AM Fog, Mix of Clouds, Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: W/SW 5-10

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Overnight Showers/Storms (40%). Lows near 70. Winds: SW/NW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (70%). Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: N/NE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

September 26th

1993 Severe Thunderstorm Damage: Louisa Co

Tropical Update

We are tracking a weak low pressure system located about 100 miles SSW of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. Strong upper-level winds are expected to increase over the system today, and the chances for tropical cyclone formation are decreasing. The low is forecast to move NNE along or near the North Carolina coast later this morning, and it could produce scattered showers and dangerous surf and rip currents across eastern North Carolina as it passes by. The low is expected to move NE and merge with a frontal system or dissipate offshore of the New England coast on Thursday.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (30%).

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (30%).

Thunderstorm activity has increased and become better organized in association with the remnants of Kirk located about 650 miles east of the Windward Islands. Recent satellite-derived wind data also indicate that the circulation has become better defined and that the winds have increased. If this development trend continues, then advisories will be re-initiated on this system later this morning.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: High (90%).

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (90%).

Post-Tropical Cyclone Leslie centered about 850 miles WSW of the Azores is producing disorganized shower activity and gale-force winds. Leslie is expected to reacquire subtropical or tropical characteristics on Thursday or Friday while the cyclone meanders over the north-central Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (40%).

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (90%).

