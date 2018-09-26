Virginia House Delegate from Hampton Roads arrested for DWI

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Virginia House Delegate from Hampton Roads, Matthew James, has been arrested for Reckless Driving and Driving While Intoxicated.

According to the Portsmouth Police Department, Del. James was arrested on September 22 for the DWI incident.

“I sincerely apologize for my actions and look forward to restoring all negative impacts on my family, friends, constituents as well as colleagues related to this one-time incident,” said Del. James through a statement from his office. “Lastly, I ask you to keep us in your prayers and respect our privacy throughout this difficult time.”

Del. James, who is affiliated with the Democratic Party, has served as a Delegate for Virginia’s 80th District since 2010. Del. James’ district includes parts of Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth and Suffolk.

Del. James will be back in court on October 5 in Portsmouth General District Court for his arraignment.

Del. James serves on Virginia’s House Appropriations Committee.