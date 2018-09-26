Virginia Beach to hold info meeting on Nimmo Parkway extension, improvement project

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The City of Virginia Beach will be holding a citizen Information meeting on the proposed plans for an improvement project involving the Nimmo Parkway.

Officials with the city will be holding the meeting in from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Three Oak Elementary School at 2201 Green Ave.

Phase VII-B of Capital Improvement Project #2-110 will connect the Nimmo Parkway at Albuquerque Drive to Sandbridge Road, approximately 1.6 miles east. The extension of the parkway will provide improved access for those living in Virginia Beach’s Sandbridge community.

Officials in pre-meeting notes on the project said that the new extension will allow also an alternative route to Sandbridge Road that is both safer and more resilient to flooding events and other occurrences that have required the closure of Sandbridge Road in the past.

The Nimmo Parkway has a number of extensions since receiving federal stimulus dollars in 2009.

The City of Virginia Beach believes nearly 40,000 cars will use the Nimmo Parkway daily by the year 2020.