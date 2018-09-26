Virginia Beach Police need help identifying 7-Eleven robbery suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Police need your help to identify the person who robbed a 7-Eleven near Town Center.

It happened just after midnight on Sept. 12 at the 7-Eleven located at Virginia Beach Blvd. and Independence Blvd.

According to police, the robber told the clerk he had some type of weapon. Once he got some cash, he took off.

Take a look at the surveillance video above to see if you recognize the suspect.

If you know who he is, report your tip to Crime Line. There are three ways you can submit a tip.

Call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887)

App – P3 Tips for Apple or Android

Online – P3 Tips

Your tip could make you eligible for up to a $1,000 cash reward and you will remain anonymous.

Crime Line is run by volunteers and is funded entirely with donations.