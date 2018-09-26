Two-year anniversary of Richmond woman’s disappearance sparks new push to find her

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Richmond Police marked the two-year anniversary of Keeshae Jacobs' disappearance with an additional push to find the missing Richmond woman. Jacobs, 23, was last seen September 26, 2016.

"Family and friends have not heard from Keeshae Jacobs since Monday September 26, 2016 when she told a family member she would see them the next day. When she did not return to her residence in the Westover neighborhood they immediately contacted police. After working the case for two years with no sign of Keeshae, police suspect foul play in her disappearance," a Richmond Police spokesperson said to CBS 6.

She is described as a black female, 5’3” tall and approximately 100 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes, a tattoo of a leaf on her right calf area, two paw print tattoos on her right thigh, a flower tattoo on her right shoulder, and one tattoo on her right hand.

"Keeshae’s disappearance remains an active investigation within the Richmond Police Department," Richmond Police Chief Alfred Durham said. "The detectives have made good progress in this case, but we are still hoping to get more information to get the family the answers they need."

Anyone who has knowledge or information concerning the disappearance of Ms. Jacobs or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call Major Crimes Detective William Thompson at (804) 646-3925 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.