Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Yoga and physioYoga therapy are used by many to reduce pain, improve function, and help prevent unnecessary overuse injuries. Becca Ellis, a Doctor of Physical Therapy and owner of Restorative Therapy Company in Virginia Beach shows us some ways it can make a difference.

Presented by Restorative Therapy Company

2126 Great Neck Square Shopping Center

Va Beach

(757) 578-2958

restorativetherapyco.com