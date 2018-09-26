Stunning iguana up for adoption at Norfolk Animal Care Center

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Animal Care Center received a new friend on Monday, an iguana!

The stunning iguana was found in a pillowcase on the side of Chesapeake Boulevard before arriving at the shelter on Monday.

On September 30, the iguana will be available to go to a home and the Norfolk Animal Care Center is looking for an experienced handler to help him start his new life.

The Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center cares for 400 to 600 animals each month.

Those with serious interest are asked to fill out an adoption application at the shelter.

