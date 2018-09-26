Spartans eyeing more success as they return home for MEAC opener

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - It's been since 2011 that Norfolk State tasted a winning season. For the Spartans, that's seven seasons too long.

2018 has started off promising though, with NSU opening the season at 2-and-1 through their first three games. The only loss this season was to James Madison in a game that wasn't even a full game.

After beating MEAC foe South Carolina State on the road 17-7 in a non-conference game, the Spartans have matched their best start since 2012.

"My main task right now with our team is maintaining focus, making sure that we don't become too proud of early season accomplishments," said NSU head coach Latrell Scott. "It's a balance we have to have, we've got guys having some success, but we have to make sure that we're mature enough to manage the success we've had so far."

Norfolk State hosts Delaware State Saturday at William "Dick" Price Stadium at 4:00 p.m.