Norfolk State University addresses mold issue

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk State University is actively working to address the issue of mold in a number of facilities, inducing inside the residence halls.

Due to high humidity levels, mold is becoming a common problem in many households and buildings in the Hampton Roads region.

Stanley Donaldson, Public Relations Officer of NSU said, “Norfolk State University values the safety and security of its students, faculty and staff.”

Mold remediation professionals are actively working to clean up and treat the buildings that have been affected. The NSU custodial staff is working to clean and restore the affected areas on campus as well.

This process as been ongoing since classes began in August.

A new three-building residentail complex is under construction on the NSU campus. The new building will house over 700 students in the fall of 2019 and will feature a technology to help prevent mold from developing.

A major HVAC project is expected to take place later this year in Babette Smith North and South residence halls to improve air quality.

“We understand and respect the concerns that have been raised by some of our students and parents, and want to assure the community that we are working diligently to rectify this issue as soon as possible,” stated Donaldson.