No Kid Hungry Virginia launches alternative breakfast program

RICHMOND, Va. – No Kid Hungry Virginia is investing $57,400 to launch alternative breakfast programs in 15 schools across the state of Virginia.

More than 300,000 children in Virginia live in families that struggle with hunger.

Breakfast After the Bell is a known program nationwide that will increases access to school breakfast by making it a part of the school day. No Kid Hungry Virginia and their partners focus on Breakfast After the Bell as a way to end childhood hunger in Virginia.

Nearly 1,000 schools in Virginia have Breakfast After the Bell programs. The program provides breakfast in a way that is more convenient and accessible to students. To ensure children get their morning nutrition, examples of alternative breakfast service models include: Breakfast in the Classroom (BIC), Grab and Go Breakfast, and Second Chance Breakfast.

Grants will help schools purchase items such as “Grab and Go” kiosks to make picking up breakfast easier for students, along with other supplies to assist cafeteria staff with launching alternative Breakfast After the Bell models.

Research shows that eating breakfast at school helps children improve classroom performance, have better attendance and promotes healthy habits.

“We know one of the most effective ways to boost school breakfast participation is to serve it after the bell and make it a part of the school day. We’re excited that more schools across Virginia will be implementing Breakfast After the Bell programs this school year. No Kid Hungry Virginia is here to help schools and districts launch and strengthen breakfast programs so that students have the nutrition they need to succeed in the classroom,” said Claire Mansfield, No Kid Hungry Virginia state director.

The following schools received No Kid Hungry Virginia breakfast grants:

Brunswick High School in Brunswick County – $5,000

Caroline Middle in Caroline County – $4,920

Churchland High in the City of Portsmouth – $5,000

Clarke County High in Clarke County – $5,000

Courtland High in Spotsylvania County – $3,675

Dinwiddie High in Dinwiddie County – $5,000

Edward W. Wyatt Middle in Greensville County – $3,500

Fluvanna County High in Fluvanna County – $2,775

Kentuck Elementary in Pittsylvania County – $1,956

Lebanon Middle in Russell County – $5,000

Randolph Elementary in Goochland County – $2,500

Rappahannock High in Richmond County – $4,400

Riverview Elementary and Middle in Buchanan County – $5,000

Spotsylvania Middle in Spotsylvania County – $3,675

Thornburg Middle in Spotsylvania County – $3,675

No Kid Hungry Virginia has also awarded Southampton County Public Schools with a $5,000 grant to expand an After School Meals Program to Southampton Middle School.

