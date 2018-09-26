Nauticus offering $5 admission through PowerUp! program

NORFOLK, Va. – The City of Norfolk’s Department of Human Services in partnership with Nauticus is participating in a new PowerUp! discount card program.

The new discount card program offers discounts to recreational, cultural and educational opportunities around Norfolk to residents enrolled in Medicaid.

Through June 30, 2019, residents who present their Medicaid card will pay $5 for an admission ticket.

The $5 admission ticket includes both, Nauticus and the Battleship Wisconsin.

“We want to make sure every Hampton Roads citizen is able to visit our facilities. We hope that by participating in the PowerUp! program, new audiences will be able to experience ‘the power of the sea’ on our campus,” said Stephen E. Kirkland, Nauticus executive director.

The rate applies to both adults and children.