McDonald’s reveals changes to classic burgers

CHICAGO, IL. – McDonald’s announced Wednesday a new change in their classic cheeseburger that affects all 14,000 United States locations.

The burgers have no artificial preservatives, no artificial flavors and no added colors from artificial sources. Although the pickle still contains an artificial preservative, customers can order the cheeseburger without it.

Chris Kempczinski, McDonald’s USA President said, “From switching to 100% fresh beef* in our quarter-pound burgers, cooked right when ordered, to removing artificial preservatives in our Chicken McNuggets, and committing to cage-free eggs by 2025, we have made significant strides in evolving the quality of our food. We know quality choices are important to our customers, and this latest positive change to our classic burgers demonstrates our committed journey to leading with the customer and building a better McDonald’s.”

Nearly two-thirds of McDonald’s sandwiches and burgers are artificial free. McDonald’s removed the artificial preservatives from the real American cheese, Big Mac special sauce, the regular bun, the Quarter Pounder bun, and the Big Mac Bun.

“We understand that now more than ever, people care about their food – where it comes from, what goes into it and how it is prepared – and we are committed to make changes to our menu our guests feel good about,” said Linda VanGosen, McDonald’s Vice President of Menu Innovation.