JMAC kicks soccer ball 23 miles to help fight childhood cancer on September 27

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

JMAC, from the JMAC & McCoy Show, mornings on HOT 100, has a personal connection with childhood cancer from her brothers experience with the disease and knows first-hand how it affects family and friends.

Thursday, September 27 at 7 a.m., JMAC will began her 23 mile journey, while kicking a soccer ball all to raise awareness for pediatric cancer and funds for the Roc Solid Foundation; a Hampton Roads’ Charity whose mission is “building hope for kids with cancer”.

“Pediatric cancer affects so many children and families, mine included. My family thankfully had a positive ending to our cancer story. Roc Solid was there for my family from the very beginning giving us hope and comfort at a time when neither seemed possible. We want to make sure that Roc Solid will always be around to help Hampton Roads childhood cancer families,” says JMAC.

JMAC will be starting at 1st View at the Ocean View Beach Park in Norfolk, stopping at CP Shuckers on Shore Drive, where 20% of sales will go to Roc Solid Foundation and finishing at Camp Grom at 1st Street in Virginia Beach around 6:00 p.m.

Anyone who would like to join JMAC for her final mile can meet at 14th Street on the Virginia Beach boardwalk at 5:30 p.m.

According to HOT 1005, “Playset build-stops will be scattered along the route where Roc Solid volunteers will construct part of a playset that will be given away to a child at the finale.”

Cheer JMAC and the kids on at the finish line and see the finished Roc Solid Playset.

Fore more details click here.