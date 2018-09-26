× First Warning Forecast: Tracking Dropping Temps & Rain

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

After a gloomy and foggy start to the day the sky is finally starting to clear with more sunshine mixing in. We will stay mainly dry for the afternoon and early evening so that will allow temperatures to really heat up. We will reach the upper 80s and even break into the 90s in spots. With the humidity mixed in we will feel like the mid to upper 90s.

Clouds will start to build back in tonight with showers and storms moving in overnight. It will still be muggy with lows near 70.

An area of low pressure will linger along the Mid-Atlantic coast for the end of the work week, keeping clouds and rain in the forecast. Expect mostly cloudy skies on Thursday and Friday with on and off showers. Heavy downpours and a few storms are possible. As of now we do have the chance of an isolated severe storm. Highs will drop into the mid 70s on Thursday but it will still be humid. Highs will warm to near 80 on Friday.

More fall-like weather will move in for the weekend. Expect high temperatures in the upper 70s, just a few degrees above normal. Dew point values will drop into the 60s, making the air feel less muggy and more like fall. Rain chances will be slim this weekend with a mix of clouds on Saturday and more sunshine on Sunday. Overnight temperatures should dip into the mid 60s.

Today: AM Fog, Mix of Clouds, Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: W/SW 5-10

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Overnight Showers/Storms (40%). Lows near 70. Winds: SW/NW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (70%). Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: N/NE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

September 26th

1993 Severe Thunderstorm Damage: Louisa Co

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Kirk headed for the northern Windward Islands. Kirk is centered about 360 miles ESE of Barbados and moving west at 18 mph. On the forecast track, the center will move over the Lesser Antilles Thursday night.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 50 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast until Kirk crosses the Lesser Antilles, followed by weakening over the eastern Caribbean Sea.

11:00 AM AST Wed Sep 26

Location: 12.1°N 54.3°W

Moving: W at 18 mph

Min pressure: 1002 mb

Max sustained: 50 mph

We are tracking a weak low pressure area located about 100 miles SE of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, producing disorganized shower activity, well to the east of the center. Strong upper-level winds are expected to inhibit development of this system. The low is forecast to move NE this morning, and it could produce scattered showers and dangerous surf and rip currents across eastern

North Carolina as it passes by. The low is expected to continue moving NE and merge with a frontal system or dissipate offshore of the New England coast on Thursday.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%).

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (0%).

Post-Tropical Cyclone Leslie located several hundred miles WSW of the Azores is producing disorganized shower activity and gale-force winds. Leslie is expected to reacquire subtropical or tropical characteristics on Thursday or Friday while the cyclone meanders over the north-central Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (40%).

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (90%).

