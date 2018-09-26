× First Warning Forecast: Showers and storms on the way

After a hot and muggy day, we will finally start to feel like Fall.

A strong cold front will move into the region overnight. A chance of showers and storms overnight, especially on the Peninsulas and Eastern Shore. Temperatures will fall into the low 70s. We could see some patchy fog.

Thursday is looking a bit on the gloomy side. Make sure you grab the rain gear before you head out the door. Some patchy fog and drizzle to start the day with scattered showers and possible storms as the day goes on. It will be much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Showers will be possible overnight with lows in the mid and upper 60s.

Friday will be a 50/50 day. The best chance for showers will be in the morning. We should get a break by lunch time, then another chance for some scattered showers and possible storms later in the afternoon. Temperatures will warm to near 80.

The weekend is looking sunny and seasonable. More clouds to start the day Saturday with gradual clearing throughout the day. We are keeping a slight 20 percent chance for a stray shower. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Sunday is looking like the pick of the weekend. We’ll see highs in the mid and upper 70s under clear to partly sunny skies.

The dry and comfortable stretch will continue through Wednesday. We’ll have low rain chances, clear to partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Lows will drop into the 60s overnight.

Tonight: Overcast with a chance of rain (40%). Lows near 70. Winds: Variable 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: AM patchy fog. More clouds with scattered showers and storms (70%). Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: N/NE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow night: Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds: E around 5 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low(Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Kirk is moving toward the west-northwest near 18 mph, and this motion is expected to continue over the next few days. On the forecast track, the center of Kirk will move over the Lesser Antilles within the Tropical Storm Warning area Thursday afternoon. Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast until Kirk crosses the Lesser Antilles, followed by weakening over the eastern Caribbean Sea.

5:00 PM AST Wed Sep 26

Location: 12.7°N 55.7°W

Moving: WNW at 18 mph

Min pressure: 998 mb

Max sustained: 60 mph

A weak low pressure area located about 100 miles east of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, is producing disorganized shower activity well to the east of the center. Strong upper-level winds should inhibit development of this system while it moves northeastward. The low is expected to merge with a frontal system or dissipate offshore of the New England coast on Thursday.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low: (0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low: (0%)

Post-Tropical Cyclone Leslie located several hundred miles west-southwest of the Azores is producing disorganized shower activity and gale-force winds. Leslie is expected to reacquire subtropical or tropical characteristics on Thursday or Friday while the cyclone meanders over the north-central Atlantic. For more information on this system, see High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (40%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (90%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

