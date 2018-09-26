× Fall cruise ship season kicks off in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – For the first time in three years, the AIDAluna is docking in Downtown Norfolk.

The cruise liner, which is based in Italy, but owned by German-based company AIDA Cruises, is expected to bring 2,000 passengers when it arrives at the Half Moone Cruise and Celebration Center on Wednesday morning.

It’s set to be in port from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. while passengers explore the Mermaid City.

The AIDAluna is the first of 18 cruise ships scheduled to dock in Norfolk before the end of the year. Click HERE for the cruise schedule.