PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Animals shelters across Virginia are stepping up to help pets that were displaced by Hurricane Florence.

Dogs that were rescued from North Carolina are now at the Portsmouth Humane Society.

The shelter was cleared at the beginning of September in anticipation of the animals that would be lost during the storm.

A team of volunteers went down to North Carolina in the days after Florence hit to bring the pets back to Portsmouth.

The animals are all up for adoption starting today.