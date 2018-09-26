Craney Island aerial mosquito spraying scheduled for September 28

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Norfolk District will be conducting an aerial mosquito treatment on Friday, September 28.

The spraying will be over federal property on Craney Island between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., weather permitting.

Crabbe Aviation, LLC, will conduct a mosquito larvicide aerial treatment to target the developing larvae with the use of an air tractor, a fixed-wing aircraft similar to a dust cropper.

Beekeepers in the affected areas do not need to take special precautions as the pesticide will not affect the bees, according to the Norfolk District.

The inclement weather date is Saturday, October 29.

Call the Portsmouth Mosquito Hotline for updates at 757-393-8666.