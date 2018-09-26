Chesapeake man sentenced for 2016 fatal accident

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Christine Creighton of Currituck, N.C., was killed in a head-on collision on September 15, 2016.

Creighton was traveling northbound when her vehicle was struck by another vehicle heading southbound on Battlefield Blvd.

Justin Harrell, appeared in Chesapeake Circuit Court on Tuesday for his sentencing.

Harrell was found guilty of Involuntary Manslaughter, for which he was sentenced to 10 years and Driving on a Revoked License, for which he was sentenced to one year.

Harrell will serve a total of 11 years.