Chef Jet Tila hosts event for Westminster-Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay Foundation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Food Network’s Chef Jet Tila, best known for his appearances on “Iron Chef America,” “Chopped” and “Cutthroat Kitchen,” is this year’s guest of honor at the Celebrity Chef event.

The event was hosted at the Westminster-Canterbury on the Chesapeake Bay on Wednesday.

Chef Tila attended the fundraiser that will benefit the Fellowship Foundation. Wednesday morning, Chef Tila spent time with the residents of the Westminster-Canterbury and more than a dozen C-CAP students from the Hampton Roads area for a special cooking lesson.

Students and residents learned techniques in the art of cutting while preparing Chef Jet’s Chinese Chicken Salad.

“He taught me to go for what you want. No matter how much; if you lose, if you win, just do, just do what makes you happy,” said C-CAP student Donunika Davis.

Guests enjoyed a four-course dinner, a cooking demonstration by Chef Tila, plus an Iron Chef Challenge to benefit the Westminster-Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

Tila is a not only a chef, but a culinary anthropologist, entrepreneur and a Food Network star. Tila was born from the first Thai food family to establish the first Thai markets and restaurants in the United States. From a kid growing up in Los Angeles in a Thai and Chinese family, Jet learned to bring his own innovation and art into the traditional Thai food fold to create his own signature style.

The four-course meal for the event featured:

First Course:

Dim Sum Drum Dumpling (Sew Mai) with hoisin peanut sauce dipping sauce

Second Course:

Drunken noodles with shrimp

Third Course:

Jet Thai BBQ chicken with sweet chili glaze

Szechuan green beans

Kimchi fried rice

Fourth Course: