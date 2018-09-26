Autobell Car Wash to raise funds for American Red Cross Hurricane Florence relief

CHARLOTTE, N.C.- Autobell Car Wash locations in Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia will be raising money for Hurricane Florence relief.

Autobell will donate $1 from the sale of every Manager’s Special car wash with Rain Repellent, to a maximum of $10,000, to the American Red Cross to assist with Hurricane Florence relief efforts.

The American Red Cross is working non-stop to provide food, shelter, comfort and emergency support to survivors of Florence and as the flooding continues.

“The circumstances we’re seeing in many of the areas affected by Florence are shocking, the needs are vast, and the challenges are ongoing,” stated Autobell COO Carl Howard. “We want to do our part to assist the Red Cross in its vital work during this critical time in so many communities.”

