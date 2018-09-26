Arizona woman used baby doll to drive in HOV lane, DPS says

CHANDLER, Ariz. (KPHO/KTVK) – Troopers have busted yet another driver for an HOV violation after a woman was accused of putting a fake baby in a car seat.

Troopers stopped a driver on Sept. 11 on eastbound Loop 202 near Alma School Road.

This was the second time in less than a week the Arizona Department of Public Safety caught someone violating HOV rules by using a fake person.

DPS said the 48-year-old Chandler, Arizona, woman claimed she was on her way to pick up her grandchild.

Earlier in the month, on Sept. 7, troopers stopped a driver with a mannequin in the passenger seat.

DPS said HOV violations are unacceptable and unfair and violators will find themselves with a court date if caught by troopers.