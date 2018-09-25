Woman hospitalized after Newport News school bus crash

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A woman is in the hospital after her car was involved in a crash with a school bus at the intersection of 30th Street and Huntington Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

At 4:37 p.m., officers with the Newport News Police Department responded to the area where a bus from Riverside Elementary School and a 2010 Nissan Ultima had collided.

Officials say the driver of the Nissan, a 60-year-old Hampton woman, was taken to a local hospital. The extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.

While there were children on the bus at the time of the crash, no injuries were reported. All children have been taken home safely, the department said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

