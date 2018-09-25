What you can do to protect yourself as shingles increases among all age groups

“The pain is pretty remarkable.” Janet Gwaltney said she has experienced shingles – the viral infection that causes a painful rash.

She’s had it three times over the last 15 years.

“I could not take my brain off of how much I was hurting that’s when I knew something was really really wrong,” Gwaltney said.

Three months ago she had it across her face and according to the CDC she is not alone. They have reported more shingles cases among adults.

Shingles is the same virus responsible for chicken pox. Dr. Ryan Light with the Tidewater Physicians Multispecialty Group said, “The CDC has been tracking [shingles] for the last 15/20 years. They were saying it’s increasing in all age groups so it’s not just the elderly that seeing an increase.”

One reason for this could be more people reporting, but the definite reason for the increase remains a mystery.

“I think the consensus is that we really don’t know why that is the case with increases and shingles cases,” EVMS Physician John Snellings said.

